Taunton man convicted of molesting 13-year-old girl sentenced to 10-15 years

TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Taunton man was convicted Monday of molesting a 13-year-old girl and sentenced to serve 10-15 years in state prison followed by five years of probation, officials say.

Hercules Teixeira, 43, was convicted by a jury for the crimes of assault with intent to rape a child and indecent assault and battery on a child, Bristol County District Attoney Thomas M. Quinn III announced Wednesday.

Officials say that on May 8, 2015, the 13-year-old juvenile victim attended a dance in Taunton with friends, and at the conclusion of the dance, the victim went to a friend’s house where she spent the night.

The next morning, the victim’s friend left his home and the victim was alone in the residence with her friend’s stepfather, the defendant, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

Officials say while the victim was showering, the defendant attempted to gain entrance to the bathroom and repeatedly attempted to grope the victim.

“I am very pleased the jury convicted the defendant of molesting the victim who was almost 30 years younger than he. The defendant abused a position of trust and engaged in very ‘vile’ criminal conduct,” Quinn said. “Unfortunately, the victim will have to carry this memory with her forever. However, the jury verdict and sentence imposed by the court can help her move forward with her life. I commend the victim for her perseverance in this case.”

