FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man convicted of trafficking a woman into sexual servitude will serve seven to 10 years in prison.

Fall River Superior Court Judge Renee Dupuis agreed with prosecutors that 33-year-old Peterson Raymond, of Taunton, should serve a longer prison term than the five-year sentence mandated by a 2011 human trafficking statute. The Taunton Gazette reports Raymond was found guilty after a week-long trial.

Prosecutors say Raymond forced the victim to engage in sex with men both at Raymond’s apartment and at other locations.

Raymond’s attorney had argued for a sentence of three and a half to five years, noting that Raymond had no prior record, but the judge rejected the argument.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)