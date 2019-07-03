Taunton man facing charges after setting house ablaze with commercial-grade fireworks

TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Taunton man is facing criminal charges after fire officials say he nearly burned his house down with a commercial-grade firework on Tuesday.

The State Police Bomb Squad and Fire Investigations Unit was dispatched to 344 Middleboro Ave. about 6:45 p.m. after Taunton firefighters and police extinguished a house fire, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Authorities allegedly found a large number of commercial-grade fireworks on the home’s deck and determined that the resident had been constructing wooden launching tube racks when he lit one of the fireworks on the deck, causing the others to ignite and fire to spread to the side of the house.

He suffered minor injuries.

The remaining fireworks on the deck, inside the home, and around the yard were removed by the Bomb Squad for later disposal and the racks and tubes were taken by the Taunton Fire Department.

The man, whose name was not released, will face charges.

In a statement, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said, “The use of fireworks except by licensed professionals in Massachusetts is illegal because they are so dangerous.”

