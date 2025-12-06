WEST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 27-year-old Taunton man is facing a criminal charge after a traffic stop uncovered an emaciated 9-month-old puppy, which is now on the road to recovery thanks to local veternarians.

An officer who spotted a vehicle run a red light on North Main Street in West Bridgewater on Nov. 24 noticed what appeared to be a significantly underweight dog and had it rushed to Westbridge Veterinary Referral Hospital, according to police.

After treatment, the dog, named Sprout, was transferred to the Animal Protection Center of Southeastern Massachusetts, where she continues to recover.

The APCSM is raising funds to support Sprout’s recovery. To learn more, please visit: https://www.apcsm.org/.

“We express our gratitude for the Westbridge Veterinary Referral Hospital and the Animal Protection Center of Southeastern Massachusetts,” said Lt. Jonathan Craven in a statement. “With their efforts, we are confident Sprout will be surrounded by the highest quality of care and support as she starts a long road to recovery.”

The man who was driving the car Sprout was found in is now facing a charge of animal cruelty. His name has not been released.

