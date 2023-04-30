TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Taunton man is facing kidnapping and attempted rape charges following an incident in the Mayflower Hill Cemetery on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responding to multiple reports of a rape in the Broadway cemetery around 2:41 p.m. spoke with a woman who said she had been attacked in the cemetery, forced her to leave with him, and then fled on foot, according to Taunton Police Chief Ed Walsh.

Following an investigation, William Perez, 21, of Taunton, was arrested on charges including indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or over, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon, assault with intent to commit rape, and kidnapping.

The victim was taken by Brewster Ambulance to an area hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Perez is slated to be arraigned Monday in Taunton District Court.

