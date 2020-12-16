Taunton man facing murder charge in connection with fatal shooting

TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Taunton man was arrested Wednesday morning on a murder charge in connection with a shooting that left another man dead in November, officials said.

Kali Hollingsworth, 26, is slated to be arraigned in Taunton District Court on a charge of murder for allegedly killing Jean Carlos Quinones-Lopez, according to Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III.

Officers responding to a report of shooting at a home on Myrtle Street on the afternoon of Nov. 3 found Quinones-Lopez suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, Taunton police said.

Quinones-Lopez was taken to Morton Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Hollingsworth was taken into custody outside his mother’s School Street home around 5:15 a.m., the district attorney’s office said.

An investigation remains ongoing.

