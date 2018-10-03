BOSTON (AP) — Federal officials in Massachusetts say a convicted bank robber robbed another bank while he was out on supervised release.

A spokesman for U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling says the 52-year-old man was charged with bank robbery in federal court in Boston Monday. Court documents say the Taunton man stole about $4,600 from an Allston bank in April while on supervised release for a previous bank robbery conviction.

The suspect faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if he is convicted. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kenneth G. Shine is prosecuting the case.

The suspect was arrested on Aug. 31, and has remained in federal custody.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)