TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Taunton Mayor Shaunna O’Connell appeared in court Monday after she was accused of attacking her husband late last week.

O’Connell was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery on a family member following an incident Friday, according to court records.

She pleaded not guilty and soon walked out of the courthouse holding her husband’s hand.

According to police, O’Connell’s husband, Ted, told officers his wife bit his arm and attacked him with a small crowbar. Police said Ted O’Connell told investigators his wife then jumped on the hood of his car, leaving a dent, when he tried to leave.

When police arrived at O’Connell’s house, they said, O’Connell was in her bedroom with her door shut. When she came out, police said, she said she was verbally abused by her husband.

Officers placed O’Connell into handcuffs and she was subsequently charged.

O’Connell addressed the situation in a statement over the weekend.

“Ted and I have been married for 27 years,” she said. “Like all couples, we have had challenges. We’ve been working through marital issues.”

Speaking outside Taunton District Court, Ted O’Connell on Monday apologized for calling the police.

“And I apologize to my wife and the people of Taunton,” he said. “It was a huge mistake.”

Shaunna O’Connell won a seat in the state House of Representatives in 2010 and served on Beacon Hill until she ran in and won Taunton’s 2019 mayoral election.

O’Connell is currently in her third term as mayor.

Following her initial appearance, O’Connell is due back in court on Sept. 12.

While the case proceeds, the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office has assigned the matter to a special prosecutor to prevent a conflict of interest.

7NEWS reached out to the Taunton mayor’s office on Monday with questions but was told the O’Connell family is requesting privacy.

