TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Taunton Mayor Shaunna O’Connell spoke to the media, confirming three people were injured and two were taken to a hospital after a house explosion on on Hart Street.

The State Fire Marshall released a statement on the explosion, saying, “State Police fire investigators assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office are responding to support Taunton FD with an origin and cause investigation following an explosion on Hart Street in Taunton. Preliminary information suggests multiple injured parties. I expect it will be a while before I have meaningful info but will share it when I can.”

