TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash in Taunton Friday night that left at least one person dead.

Troopers responded to a reported multi-vehicle crash on the ramp bridging Route 140 northbound to Route 24 around 10:20 p.m., according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

It is unclear what caused the crash or if anyone else was injured.

The ramp is temporarily closed to traffic.

An investigation is ongoing.