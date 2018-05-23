Taunton police arrest girl, 16, in connection with threat that prompted school closures

TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 16-year-old girl has been arrested in connection with a threat that prompted the closure of two schools in Taunton Tuesday, officials said.

The girl, whose name was not released, is accused of writing a threatening note and leaving it in a bathroom at Taunton High School. She was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon.

An employee at the school found the note at the end of the day Monday and immediately reported it to administrators.

Police were called to the school and learned the note included a specific threat directed at Taunton High School and that it made mention of Tuesday’s date.

Classes were cancelled Tuesday for students and faculty at Taunton High School and Parker Middle School. No afterschool activities were held. The schools were reopened on Wednesday.

The girl is slated to be arraigned at Taunton Juvenile Court at a later date.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)