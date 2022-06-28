TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Taunton Police Department has arrested a man in connection with a gas station armed robbery.

Christopher Azevedo, 38, of Taunton, was arrested and charged with armed robbery while masked, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and malicious destruction of property.

On June 22, Taunton Police responded to the GeKo gas station on Weir Street shortly before 8:30 p.m. for a report of a robbery, where they found the store clerk suffering from an apparent hand injury. The clerk was treated at Morton Hospital and has since been released.

After investigation, officers learned that an adult male, later identified as Azevedo after police received several tips, allegedly robbed the store and fled on foot with the store’s cash register.

Azevedo was arraigned in Taunton District Court Monday, when he was detained as a danger to the public. He is being held in jail pending a dangerousness hearing.

“This was a violent armed robbery, which resulted in injury to the clerk, who was just trying to do his job. My office will be asking a judge to hold this defendant without bail as a danger,” Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said. “I would like to thank the public for assisting Taunton Police detectives in their investigation to identify, locate and apprehend this defendant.”

