TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Taunton police said that they are investigating a shooting that left one injured Wednesday night.

Police said that they responded to Mador Avenue where they found a 44-year-old Taunton man had been shot.

According to the police, the man was transported to a local hospital.

No other information is immediately available.

