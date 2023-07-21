TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - State and local police are investigating in Taunton after a 33-year-old man was killed in an early morning shooting, according to authorities.

The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said the victim, identified as Alvaro J. Andrade, was found shot in the area of 188 Winthrop St. on Friday.

Officials said police found Andrade when they responded to the area around 7:50 a.m. after receiving a 911 call reporting that shots had been fired.

According to the DA’s office, the victim was found sitting in the driver’s seat of a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee that was parked in a driveway at the Winthrop Street address. Andrade was later pronounced dead after being rushed to Morton Hospital.

“The investigation into the homicide is extremely active and no further information on the case can be publicly disseminated at this time,” the DA’s office stated.

