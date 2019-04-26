Taunton police investigating after woman viciously attacked by 6 pit bulls

TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Taunton police are investigating after a woman was attacked by six pit bulls while walking her dog down the street on Wednesday, officials said.

An officer patrolling the area of 187 Broadway about 8:45 p.m. spotted a 51-year-old Taunton woman being chased down the middle of the road by six pit bulls that were attacking her, according to Taunton Police Chief Edward Walsh.

After jumping out of his cruiser to assist the woman, the officer said some of the dogs turned toward his direction as if they were going to attack him.

When the officer realized he was unable to safely discharge his firearm at any of the dogs because they were next to and on top of the woman, he ran back to his cruiser and activated the sirens and air horn in an attempt to get their attention.

The sirens distracted the dogs for enough time for the woman to get to her feet, allowing the officer and a good Samaritan to escort her into the officer’s cruiser.

That’s when police say the owner of the dogs, a 36-year-old Taunton man, came out of his house to try to get them under control.

Some of the dogs attempted to jump through the open front driver’s side window of the cruiser to attack the officer.

The good Samaritan, identified as a 53-year-old Raynham man, was also bitten by one of the dogs and drove himself to an area hospital.

After the owner got his dogs back into his house, a Taunton Fire Department ambulance arrived on scene and rendered medical aid to the woman before she was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

All six dogs were seized by Taunton Animal Control and will be quarantined prior to a hearing with the owner to determine the outcome of the incident.

A preliminary investigation suggests the pit bulls’ owner opened his door, allowing one of the dogs to escape. When he tried to retrieve the dog, the other five pushed through the door and immediately began attacking the woman.

This is breaking news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.

