Taunton police investigating brazen stabbing

TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after one person was stabbed and another injured Saturday morning in Taunton.

Officers investigating a disturbance on Broadway Street just after 6 a.m. found one person stabbed and another injured, according to a release issued by police.

Both were transported to an area hospital.

Their condition is unknown at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.

