Taunton police investigating shooting incident that left 1 hospitalized

TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting incident that left a man hospitalized Tuesday night.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired near the Highland Hills Apartments building on Highland Street shortly before 7 p.m. found a 30-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a release issued by Chief Edward J. Walsh.

The condition of the victim has not been released though it is believed he suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

There was no word on a possible suspect.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the police at 508-821-1471.

