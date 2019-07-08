Taunton police investigating stabbing at same gas station where clerk had face bit

TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A person was stabbed Sunday night outside the same Taunton gas station where a clerk had a chunk bitten out of his face by a would-be shoplifter in April, police said.

Officers responding to the Sunoco on Broadway around 10:15 p.m. say they found the victim suffering from a non-life-threatening stab wound.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he is expected to be OK.

The stabbing remains under investigation.

On April 29, officers responding to the same gas station located a 55-year-old victim bleeding profusely with a serious gash below his left eye, according to police.

The victim was taken to a Boston hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

In reviewing surveillance footage from the store, police say officers determined that the store clerk tried to prevent 19-year-old Joel Davila from stealing a bottled drink from the beverage cooler.

When the store clerk put his arm across the cooler door to prevent Davila from opening it, the suspect allegedly bit the inside of the victim’s elbow and face during a struggle.

Davila was arraigned on May 1 on charges including assault with intent to maim and mayhem.

