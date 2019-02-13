Taunton police investigating fatal stabbing

TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Taunton police are investigating a fatal stabbing.

Officers responding to a home on White Street about 3:40 p.m. for a report of a disturbance located a man who had injuries from at least one stab wound, according to Taunton police.

The victim, a 50-year-old male, was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

The name of the victim was not released.

The incident remains under investigation.

