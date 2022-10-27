TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Taunton Police and a State Police Bomb Squad are investigating a suspicious item found at a Dunkin’ on Broadway Thursday afternoon that they believe to be a hoax.

Shortly before 1 p.m., Taunton Police and Fire received a 911 call from a Dunkin’ employee who said a suspicious item was found outside the store’s door at 232 Broadway.

Police and fire crews responded, and based on the appearance of the item, requested assistance from the state’s Bomb Squad.

The Dunkin’ was evacuated out of an abundance of caution and the roads in the area were closed while police responded to the scene. The bomb squad determined that the device was not explosive, the item was a hoax, and no one was in danger.

The incident is being investigated by the Taunton Police Department and State Police assigned to the Office of the State Fire Marshal. Anyone with information is strongly urged to call 508-824-7522.

