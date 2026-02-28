TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Taunton police officer who was one of the first people on scene after a multi-family home exploded then burst into flames Wednesday is speaking out, saying this was the most intense fire he has ever seen.

Patrolman Casey Holmes has been on the force for 12 years, and said officers rushed to the aid of neighbors and those inside the home when they arrived. He said officers dug out fire hydrants before fire crews arrived.

Holmes said he saw a door blow off the home and land about 50 yards away into the next property, showcasing just how powerful the blaze was.

A 25-year-old woman and her two-year-old daughter were inside the home at the time, and suffered severe burns. They are both still in two Rhode Island hospitals being treated.

Holmes said it was difficult to see the burns on the mother and daughter, but it is nothing short of a miracle that both made it out alive. He said he rode in the back of the ambulance with them while paramedics worked to treat their injuries.

“Obviously thinking about the family and I hope they’re okay,” Holmes said. “I do plan on going to the hospital and visiting them at some point when it’s appropriate. It’s something that you think about at night, it keeps you up. I have young children of my own, and that’s something you think about all the time.”

Holmes said he was on the way home when he got the call Wednesday morning, but he knew time is of the essence when dealing with burn victims, so he responded as quickly as he could.

Investigators say a natural gas leak caused the explosion.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)