TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Taunton are investigating what led to an apparent stabbing at an industrial park that left at least three people wounded.

The Taunton Police Department told 7NEWS officers were called to the Myles Standish Industrial Park around 12:40 p.m. on Thursday for a report of several people being stabbed.

Authorities arrived at the scene in the area of John Hancock Road, only to find that at least three injured individuals had transported themselves to a nearby hospital.

Details on the extent of their injuries have not yet been released as officials continue to investigate.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)