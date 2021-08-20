TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Taunton police are turning to the public for help as they search for two suspects accused of breaking into a home and beating two elderly people inside.

Officers were called to the home on Johnson Street around midnight on Wednesday for the invasion.

The first suspect is described as a 5 foot, 10 inch tall white man with a stocky build. He was wearing a blue Nike hat, blue jeans and hiking shoes and a COVID-mask.

The second suspect is believed to be a 5 foot, 10 inch tall Black or Hispanic man. He was said to be heavyset and wearing sweatpants, a hooded sweatshirt and a COVID-mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 508-821-1471 extension 3123.

