Taunton police seek help in search for driver who struck, killed several young geese

TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Taunton are turning to the public for help in tracking down the driver of a pickup truck who allegedly struck and killed several young geese on Saturday, officials said.

Officers responding to the area of Washington Street and Hodges Avenue around 7:30 p.m. found a group of dead geese in the roadway, according to the Taunton Police Department.

Police say they believe the driver of a white pickup truck is to blame.

Anyone with information on the truck or who was driving it is encouraged to contact Taunton police detective Randy DeMello at 508-824-7522.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)