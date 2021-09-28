TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Taunton are turning to the public for help tracking down an SUV that could be linked to a shooting in the city earlier this month.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of Bay Street just after 6 p.m. on Sept. 14 found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his left arm, according to Taunton Police Chief Edward J. Walsh.

The victim, who was taken to an area hospital, has since been treated and released.

A review of surveillance video in the area showed a white man with shaggy hair fire a shot at the victim from a gray/silver SUV or crossover vehicle, possibly a 2007-2012 Dodge Caliber, Walsh said.

The vehicle in question was last seen driving north on Bay Street following the shooting.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on the vehicle’s whereabouts is urged to contact Taunton Police Detective Robert Kramer at 508-821-1475.

