TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Taunton are asking for help finding a woman who has been missing for more than a month.

The chief of police says 37-year-old Amanda Brown has not been seen since early June.

She is believed to have ties to Boston, Fall River, and New Bedford areas.

Anyone who may have information about where she is, is asked to call police.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)