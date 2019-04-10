TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Taunton police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of robbing a bank last Friday.

The suspect allegedly entered Santander Bank, located at 188 Broadway, just before 3:30 p.m. and passed a teller a handwritten note demanding money.

The teller gave him an undisclosed amount of cash and he fled on foot toward the direction of Downtown Taunton, police said.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a white man in his mid-20s, standing about six-feet tall with a thin build.

He was last seen wearing dark blue windbreaker pants, a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue rubber gloves and large, dark sunglasses.

Anyone who recognizes this man or has information about the incident is asked to call Taunton Police Det. Robert Kramer at 508-821-1471 Ext. 3123.

