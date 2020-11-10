Taunton police turning to public for help identifying suspect in year-old fatal hit-and-run crash

TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Taunton police are turning to the public for help in their search for a hit-and-run driver.

On November 6, 2019, Jose Ferreira was walking in the area of 319 Middleboro Ave. around 5:30 p.m. when he was struck and killed by a vehicle that did not stay on scene, according to a release issued by the department.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Massachusetts State Police Trooper Brock Morrissette at 508-961-1904 or Taunton Police Det. Robert Swartz at 508-821-1475 ex. 3133.

Police said that residents that recall even seemingly minor details could be helpful to investigators.

