TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Taunton police announced a furry addition to the force Friday. Maggie the Comfort Dog, a 9-week-old golden retriever, will respond to mental health calls with the department’s clinician once she graduates from Community Resource Dog training.

Maggie arrived at the department in early May from Golden Opportunities for Independence, a service dog trainer, in Walpole. She’ll work with Taunton Police Co-Response Clinician Katrina Lee, officials announced.

Maggie’s main role will be to de-escalate mental health calls and soothe people who may have experienced trauma with calls in the past.

She was named for the force’s first policewoman Margaret Stevens, who began her time on the force in 1943.