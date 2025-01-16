FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - After an incident in Foxboro an individual believed to be a student’s parent is facing charges, accused of attacking two referees at a high school hockey game earlier this month.

After a game between the Mansfield High School and Taunton High School boys varsity hockey teams at the Foxboro Sports Center, , Foxboro police confirmed they received report that two officials were assaulted by an individual, allegedly a parent, from Taunton.

“Initial investigation by responding officers indicates that two game officials had been assaulted by an alleged parent of one of the players,” Foxboro police said in a statement. “A follow-up investigation was conducted which consisted of interviewing witnesses, the two involved referees, and the observation of game video and cellphone video.”

According to the National Ice Hockey Officials Association Massachusetts Chapter:

“Following the game, a woman is seen on video waiting for over five minutes for the officials to exit the ice surface, at one point stepping onto the ice surface. The woman later physically confronted the officials, as they retreated, preventing the officials from continuing to the locker room. Witnesses contacted the Foxboro Police immediately upon request of the officials.”

The woman departed the sports center before police were able to make contact. Police confirmed one person will be summonsed to Wrentham District Court in connection with the incident, which remains under investigation by the Foxboro Police Department.

The individual’s name is being withheld until a probable cause hearing can be held.

“Incidents of assaults against sports officials are on the rise across all sports in Massachusetts,” the NIHOA said. “Spectator misconduct significantly affects the ability to recruit and retain officials, and sets a poor example for the student spectators of high school athletics. These incidents, whether verbal or physical, have no place in sports, and threaten the future of our game given the already significant shortage of officials.”

A representative from the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association said the organization is aware of the incident.

“Regular-season contests are managed at the local level, and the MIAA is aware that the administrations of the two competing member schools have been in direct communication with the league assignor and the game officials,” the MIAA said. “The MIAA consistently supports and has brought awareness to the appropriate treatment and safety of all game officials. In addition, the MIAA has been engaging elected state officials relative to proposed legislation currently before the Massachusetts House of Representatives.”

The NIHOA is pushing for passage of legislation currently under the classification H.1427, which would “institute mandatory minimum penalties for the assault on and/or aggravated harassment of sports officials.”

Massachusetts would be the 24th state to enact such legislation.

