Taunton sex offender sentenced 4-5 years for child porn

TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A convicted sex offender was sentenced to four to five years in state prison for possessing child pornography, officials said.

Bailey Roy, 21, of Taunton, was convicted this week in Fall River Superior Court on child porn possession and sentenced to serve four to five years in state prison, Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced.

Roy was indicted in Juvenile Court as a Youthful Offender was he was 17 on two counts of rape of a child in connection with the rape of a 4-year-old child. He was arrested on the child porn charges while that case was pending.

Two devices were seized at his home that had hundreds of child porn images and seven videos.

A 21-year-old Taunton sex offender was convicted this week in Fall River Superior Court of possessing child pornography, and was sentenced to serve four to five years in state prison, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced.

Bailey Roy pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing child pornography.

“The juvenile court disposition was aimed at getting the defendant sex offender treatment before the Commonwealth took a position on what would be the appropriate sentence for the child pornography indictments,” Quinn’s announcement read. “After approximately 12 months of treatment it was learned that the defendant had created and hid a cache of approximately 10 handmade child pornographic illustrative booklets evoking themes of control, domination, kidnapping and rape of female children. It became apparent that this defendant was not engaged in a significant part of his treatment and continued to engage in child pornography.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)