TAUNTON, MA (WHDH) - A teen arrested in connection with a school scare in Taunton is expected in court Thursday for a dangerousness hearing.

Police said Kane Jefferson threatened to shoot and kill school resource officers and others at Taunton High School Monday.

Officers added that the 18-year-old did not have any weapons at the time of his arrest.

He is being held without bail.

