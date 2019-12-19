Taunton woman accused of brutally beating boyfriend’s 2-year-old son, leaving him with brain bleed

TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Taunton woman accused of brutally beating her boyfriend’s 2-year-old son, leaving him hospitalized with a serious brain bleed, has been ordered held without bail.

Alanna Taylor, 27, appeared in Taunton District Court on Thursday for a dangerousness hearing after she was arrested on a warrant charging her with one count of assault and battery on a child resulting in serious bodily injury.

Prosecutors allege Taylor beat the young boy so badly that he had to undergo a five-hour operation last week at Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence to stop a brain bleed. He said to be in critical condition.

Taylor allegedly told police that the boy fell off the toilet and hit his head on a bathtub but doctors say his injuries are consistent with physical abuse and blunt force trauma.

Emergency crews responding to Taylor’s apartment at 78 Somerset Ave. shortly after 1 p.m. on Dec. 11 found the unresponsive toddler inside.

“I just saw the cops and then somebody told me that an ambulance came and took the little boy away,” neighborhood resident Claudia Ohler told 7NEWS.

A “hysterical” Taylor called a friend, who later came over and found the “lifeless” toddler, according to a police report. Taylor allegedly told her friend not to call 911.

Taylor, who has a 14-month-old child with the victim’s father, also has a 5-year-old from a previous relationship.

The Department of Children and Families has taken custody of Taylor’s children.

Taylor is due back in court on Jan. 15 for a probable cause hearing.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)