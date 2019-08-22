Taunton woman wins $4M Mass. State Lottery prize

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Taunton woman is the latest winner of a $4 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Bonus Cash” instant ticket game.

Katrina Rodriguez, 26, chose the annuity option on her prize and received the first of 20 annual payments of $200,000 (before taxes).

Her initial plan for her winnings is to buy new cars for her mother, her grandfather and herself.

She purchased her winning ticket at Amaro’s Market on Middleboro Avenue in East Taunton.

The store will receive a $40,000 bonus for its sale of the ticket.

Three additional $4 million prizes and nine $1 million prizes are still unclaimed in the $10 instant game.

