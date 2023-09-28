Senators overwhelmingly approved the long-awaited tax relief and reform agreement Thursday, and Democrats then turned back a Republican attempt to amend it before shipping it to Gov. Maura Healey’s desk.

The Senate accepted the conference report on a 38-1 vote with Sen. Jamie Eldridge of Marlborough casting the lone vote of dissent. President Karen Spilka of Ashland voted “yes,” which can sometimes be an emphatic sign of support from the chamber’s leader, who often does not cast votes.

The House approved of the package 155-1 on Wednesday and kept its informal session open Thursday so that it could take its final enactment vote, ensuring that the bill could reach the governor’s desk by the afternoon.

Senate Democrats then rebuffed a Republican attempt to suspend a joint rule and amend the conference report before the last vote necessary to enact it. The bill was enacted and put en route to Healey at 1:30 p.m.

The roughly $1 billion tax bill is among the most significant pieces of legislation to reach Healey since she took office in January. The Democrat has been prodding lawmakers to finish their nearly-two-year tax talks since she was a candidate for governor.

