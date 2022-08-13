BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts tax-free weekend begins Saturday.

Massachusetts shoppers can purchase most retail items under $2,500 without paying state sales taxes through Sunday.

The holiday does not apply to purchases of some specific goods or services: motor vehicles, motorboats, meals, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, marijuana products, telecommunications services like prepaid calls, natural gas, steam, or electricity.

