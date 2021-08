BOSTON (WHDH) - The two-day sales tax holiday is now underway across the Bay State.

The 6.25 percent sales tax has been suspended for the weekend for retail items under $2,500. Meals, cars, gas, and items over $2,500 are exempt from the holiday.

Massachusetts has had a sales tax holiday since 2018.

