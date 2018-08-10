BOSTON (AP) — A spokesman for Republican Gov. Charlie Baker says the governor plans to formally authorize a sales tax holiday for the upcoming weekend.

An economic development bill approved by lawmakers in the final moments of the formal legislative session last week includes a provision waiving the 6.25 percent sales tax on most store items this Saturday and Sunday.

Baker expressed support for the bill but has yet to sign it. Spokesman Brendan Moss indicated Thursday that Baker does plan to sign the provision authorizing the sales tax holiday before Saturday.

It was unclear how the governor planned to act on the rest of the $1 billion economic development package.

The state revenue department has issued “draft” regulations for the tax-free weekend. Retailers have been planning for it on the assumption it will occur.

