Tax refund checks are largest in these Mass. counties, according to new study

BOSTON (WHDH) - A new study has pinpointed the 10 counties that receive the highest average tax refund checks in Massachusetts.
SmartAsset, a financial technology company, says it divided the total amount of money refunded by the Internal Revenue Service by the number of refunds given out to residents in each county.
For a detailed look at how places in Massachusetts compared, check out the table below:
|Rank
|County
|Number of Taxpayers that Receive Refunds
|Average Tax Amount Refunded
|Number of Taxpayers that Owe Taxes
|Average Tax Amount Owed
|Taxes Refunded Index
|1
|Norfolk, MA
|248,650
|$3,325
|85,880
|$9,575
|49.02
|2
|Middlesex, MA
|553,080
|$3,101
|200,750
|$8,210
|42.01
|3
|Plymouth, MA
|199,290
|$3,008
|54,480
|$6,973
|39.13
|4
|Nantucket, MA
|4,500
|$3,006
|2,690
|$9,748
|39.08
|5
|Essex, MA
|298,380
|$2,983
|84,340
|$7,049
|38.35
|6
|Suffolk, MA
|296,910
|$2,969
|74,510
|$7,026
|37.89
|7
|Worcester, MA
|314,320
|$2,864
|76,550
|$5,342
|34.63
|8
|Hampden, MA
|178,310
|$2,790
|34,870
|$4,386
|32.31
|9
|Bristol, MA
|219,850
|$2,756
|47,850
|$4,979
|31.25
|10
|Dukes, MA
|6,480
|$2,706
|3,730
|$6,695
|29.70
Earlier this year, tax day has been moved to July 15 to accommodate filers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
