Tax refund checks are largest in these Mass. counties, according to new study

BOSTON (WHDH) - A new study has pinpointed the 10 counties that receive the highest average tax refund checks in Massachusetts.

SmartAsset, a financial technology company, says it divided the total amount of money refunded by the Internal Revenue Service by the number of refunds given out to residents in each county.

For a detailed look at how places in Massachusetts compared, check out the table below:

Rank County Number of Taxpayers that Receive Refunds Average Tax Amount Refunded Number of Taxpayers that Owe Taxes Average Tax Amount Owed Taxes Refunded Index 1 Norfolk, MA 248,650 $3,325 85,880 $9,575 49.02 2 Middlesex, MA 553,080 $3,101 200,750 $8,210 42.01 3 Plymouth, MA 199,290 $3,008 54,480 $6,973 39.13 4 Nantucket, MA 4,500 $3,006 2,690 $9,748 39.08 5 Essex, MA 298,380 $2,983 84,340 $7,049 38.35 6 Suffolk, MA 296,910 $2,969 74,510 $7,026 37.89 7 Worcester, MA 314,320 $2,864 76,550 $5,342 34.63 8 Hampden, MA 178,310 $2,790 34,870 $4,386 32.31 9 Bristol, MA 219,850 $2,756 47,850 $4,979 31.25 10 Dukes, MA 6,480 $2,706 3,730 $6,695 29.70

Earlier this year, tax day has been moved to July 15 to accommodate filers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

