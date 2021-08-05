ST. LOUIS (WHDH) — A taxi company in the St. Louis area is refusing to transport passengers who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus or those wearing masks.

Charlie Bullington, who has owned Yo Transportation services for 16 years, told KMOV that he verifies that his passengers have not been vaccinated and that they won’t be wearing a mask before he picks them up.

He says he has done research on the vaccine and believes that it is dangerous and that masks are germ catchers.

Health experts have stated that masks are effective in slowing the spread of COVID-19.

Studies have also shown that vaccines that received emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration are also highly effective against the virus.

Bullington told the local news station that about three in every 10 passengers choose not to ride with him because of his new policy.

