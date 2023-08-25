BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was taken to a hospital Friday after a taxi crashed into a house in Roslindale, police said.

The crash happened near the intersection of Belgrade Avenue and Walworth Street around 9 a.m. Friday morning.

Video from the scene later showed damage to the house, with a set of front stairs completely smashed after the crash.

Police said the person who was taken to the hospital was in the car at the time of the crash and suffered minor injuries.

The car was removed from the area and city inspectional services personnel were also called to the scene to evaluate the house, according to police.

