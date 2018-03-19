Taxi driver struck by pickup truck after becoming trapped under vehicle

FALMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - Police in Falmouth say a taxi driver who slipped while trying to stop his cab from rolling away Monday morning became trapped under the vehicle and was then run over by a passing pickup truck.

The driver, 80, exited his taxi for a pickup around 6 a.m. on Sippewissett Road, but left the cab in reverse and it rolled away. When the driver attempted to stop his taxi from rolling away, police say he became partially trapped under the cab.

The taxi was in the northbound lane of Sippewissett Road with the driver’s torso trapped under the cab and his legs protruding into the southbound lane. According to police, Chevrolet Silverado ran over the driver’s legs.

The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Falmouth Hospital before being flown to Boston Medical Center.

The pickup truck driver fled the scene. Police say they are looking for a dark colored Silverado, between the years of 2000-2007, with possible front-end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Falmouth Police Department.

