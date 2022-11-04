FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Due to “overwhelming demand,” Taylor Swift is adding a third Gillette Stadium show for her Eras Tour on May 21, according to the venue.

Swift already had shows scheduled on May 19 and 20 at the nearly 66,000-seat venue. The opening acts for the first two shows will be Phoebe Bridgers and GAYLE, and the third show will feature Gracie Abrams and Bridgers.

This is Swift’s first visit to Gillette since her 2018 reputation tour.

Fans can register at this link for the TaylorSwiftTix Presale for the shows through Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 11:59 p.m. Fans who receive a code will have exclusive access to purchase tickets on Tuesday, Nov. 15 starting at 10 a.m. and the general public can buy tickets on Friday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)