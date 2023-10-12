(CNN) — Taylor Swift filled a “blank space” on the red carpet of the “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Concert Film” premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

As seen in videos posted to social media, the singer made a surprise – though highly anticipated – appearance at the event in a strapless blue gown. She posed for photos with her “Eras Tour” dancers and supporters along the carpet.

“I can’t thank you enough for wanting to see this film that so vividly captures my favorite adventure I’ve ever been a part of: The Eras Tour,” Swift wrote on her Instagram shortly before the premiere began, adding, “And the best part is, it’s an adventure we’re still on together.”

Swift wrote in her post that “due to unprecedented demand,” early access showings of the movie will open on Thursday in the US and Canada, and extra showtimes will be added throughout the weekend.

The premiere was held at The Grove, an upscale shopping complex that includes a multi-screen AMC movie theater. The open-air mall was closed to shoppers for the day as preparations for the premiere took place.

Swift’s concert movie comes on the heels of a monster run of her “Eras Tour,” which hit over 20 cities and is expected to gross over $1 billion. She’s set to resume the international leg of the tour in Argentina on November 9.

Directed by Sam Wrench, the movie was filmed over three nights during the “Karma” singer’s six-night residency at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles in August.

CNN previously reported the movie crushed single-day ticket sales less than three hours after tickets became available, which prompted AMC to add extra showtimes where possible.

It is expected to rake in between $100 million to $125 million in its opening weekend, according to industry estimates. The concert film will screen on IMAX and standard screens in AMC, Cinemark and Regal theaters, and in 90 countries worldwide.

Tickets for the newly announced bonus screenings of “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Concert Film” will be available by 10am in the ticketholder’s timezone on Thursday.

