WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Pop star Taylor Swift is donating tickets for her upcoming concerts at Gillette Stadium to the Weymouth Police Department.

The department is mourning the loss of Sergeant Michael Chesna, who was killed July 15 in the line of duty.

