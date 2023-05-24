FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A young Taylor Swift fan recently got the experience of a lifetime and a souvenir to go with it in the form of a signed hat at one of Swift’s sold-out shows at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro this past weekend.

Ten-year-old Leyton Barnett from Connecticut and his mother said they’re ultimate Swift fans. It turns out, the star is a fan of Barnett and his mom, as well.

Stephanie Barnett connected with Swift over social media years ago to thank her for the music that helped Barnett carry on during a fight with infertility

Swift then surprised the family at home back in 2014 when Leyton was a baby. The connection has carried on in the years sense.

“I literally, probably would have given up the fertility fight if it hadn’t been for her song ‘Change,’” Stephanie said this week.

It was because of Stephanie’s history that friends and fellow Swifties started rallying on social media for Leyton to receive the hat that Swift has been handing to a fan during performances of her song “22” on her ongoing Eras Tour.

When the time came during their show this weekend, Stephanie said Swift pointed at Leyton in the audience.

“We were just having fun doing our own thing dancing in the rain and then we turn and I see people from Taylor’s team,” Stephanie said.

Leyton returned the favor as he received the hat, handing Swift a friendship bracelet.

“No matter how many times she’s gone above and beyond for us it will never feel real,” Stephanie said of Swift and this latest kind act.

Swift drew crowds to Foxboro for three nights before wrapping up her weekend of shows on Sunday. She is now scheduled to continue her tour at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey this weekend.

