Taylor Swift has released yet another song from one of her earlier albums, giving fans hope she may release a full new version of one of her old albums.

She released her version of ‘This Love’ at midnight from her 2014 studio album, “1989.”

Swift is in the process of re-recording her first six albums due to an ownership dispute over her original songs.

Music manager Scooter Braun purchased Swift’s discography for a reported $300 million in 2019, prompting Swift to re-record her songs.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)