(CNN) — Taylor Swift capped off her sixth and final “Eras Tour” concert at Los Angeles’s SoFi Stadium on Wednesday with a big announcement that Swifties had been speculating about for weeks.

During the surprise song portion of the concert – in which she sang two songs including “New Romantics” – the singer confirmed on stage that her next re-record will be for her megahit 2014 album “1989.” “New Romantics” is a deluxe track off that record.

“There’s something I’ve been planning for a really, really, really ridiculously, embarrassingly long time,” she said after speaking about how moved she is that her fans have embraced her quest to re-record her first six albums, as seen in videos of the concert posted to social media.

She then directed attention to the large video screen where an image of the album art for “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” appeared, confirming an October release date.

“Surprise!! 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is on its way to you,” Swift wrote on Instagram Wednesday night shortly following her in-concert announcement, adding “the 1989 album changed my life in countless ways.”

With each “Taylor’s Version” album, she’s included a number of previously unreleased songs coined “from the vault” tracks alongside the re-recorded originals, tracks that didn’t make the initial album’s final cut. She continued to write in her post on Wednesday that this album is her “most favorite re-record” she’s ever done because “the 5 From The Vault tracks are so insane.”

“I can’t believe they were ever left behind,” she added.

“1989” is arguably Swift’s most popular album, and marked her transition from country-pop to full pop music, including hit tracks such as “Shake it Off,” “Bad Blood” and “Blank Space.”

The album earned a total of 10 Grammy nominations at the time, with Swift taking home three trophies for Album Of The Year, Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Music Video for “Bad Blood.”

Swift announced in 2019 that she planned to re-record her first six studio albums after her former label sold her master recordings. She has since released “Taylor’s Version” albums for “Red,” “Speak Now” and “Fearless.” After “1989 (Taylor’s Version),” Swift is expected to at some point release 2018’s “Reputation” album, and her 2006 self-titled debut album “Taylor Swift.”

The “Eras Tour” starts back up for the international leg on August 24 in Mexico City. “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” is due out on October 27.

