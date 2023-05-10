BOSTON (WHDH) - A location of Tom Brady’s TB12 business appears to be closed on Boylston Street in Boston.

The facility opened in 2019. As of Wednesday, its signage had been taken down and there was brown paper covering the windows.

Brady founded TB12 Body Coach Alex Guerrero. The business promotes “the TB12 Method” which is described on the company’s website as “a series of healthy daily habits across five pillars, facilitating muscle recovery, injury prevention, and improved performance for anyone with an active lifestyle.”

No one with TB12 has addressed what happened at the Boylston Street location, though the store has been removed from the chain’s list of locations.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)