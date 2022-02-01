BOSTON (WHDH) - There was a method to Tom Brady’s magic — The TB12 Method to be precise.

While known for being the GOAT, off the field Tom Brady is also known for his work ethic, intense exercise and strict diet. The former Patriots quarterback gave a peek at his holistic approach to health and wellness during his Facebook show “Tom Versus Time.”

Brady follows an 80/20 diet: 80 percent plant-based foods, 20 percent animal-based foods and lots and lots of water. Perhaps one of the most well-known foods in Brady’s restrictive diet is the avocado ice cream which was featured in his TB12 nutrition manual.

There is one fruit you won’t see Brady eat — Strawberries and it’s not because of nutrition or allergies. The GOAT simply does not like the smell.

In the gym, Brady followed the concept of “muscle pliability.” Developed by his lifestyle and long-time trainer Alex Guerrero, the method was used to lengthen his muscles and make him more flexible.

The TB12 brand has exploded in recent years and it is now helping others achieve their goals too. Players like Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Antonio brown, Scotty Miller and Rob Gronkowski have been known to utilize TB12 for training and recovery.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)